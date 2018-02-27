“Michael Abbott – an engineer turned venture capitalist, with one of the most impressive tech resumés in the business – has reportedly been hired by Apple,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac.

“Abbott has been Twitter’s VP of engineering, Palm’s head of webOS, general manager at Microsoft, research associate at SRI International and an investor, advisor or board member to numerous tech enterprises,” Lovejoy reports. “While he has been focusing on his role as a venture capitalist, he wrote in a blog post last summer that he wanted to return to his engineering roots.”

“He wrote that while he was privileged to work at VC firm Kleiner Perkins, he wanted to get back to product development,” Lovejoy reports. “While Abbott kept quiet about where he was headed, French site MacG reports that he has been hired by Apple.”

“Since his move to Apple hasn’t been confirmed, speculation suggests Abbott could be working on Siri development under Craig Federighi,” Lovejoy reports. “His blog post also directly references being ‘captivated’ by augmented reality and ‘real’ applications of artificial intelligence and machine learning — all areas that Apple and CEO Tim Cook have repeatedly referenced as being of great interest for the company.”

