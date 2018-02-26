“Your digital footprint — how often you post on social media, how quickly you scroll through your contacts, how frequently you check your phone late at night — could hold clues to your physical and mental health,” Natasha Singer reports for The New York Times. “That at least is the theory behind an emerging field, digital phenotyping, that is trying to assess people’s well-being based on their interactions with digital devices.”

“Researchers and technology companies are tracking users’ social media posts, calls, scrolls and clicks in search of behavior changes that could correlate with disease symptoms,” Singer reports. “People typically touch their phones 2,617 per day, according to one study — leaving a particularly enticing trail of data to mine.”

“One of the most ambitious efforts is being conducted by Facebook. The company recently announced that it was using artificial intelligence to scan posts and live video streams on its social network for signs of possible suicidal thoughts,” Singer reports. “In some cases, Facebook sends users a supportive notice with suggestions like “Call a helpline.” In urgent cases, Facebook has worked with local authorities to dispatch help to the user’s location… Some health researchers applauded Facebook’s effort, which wades into the complex and fraught realm of mental health, as well intentioned. But they also raised concerns. For one thing, Facebook has not published a study of the system’s accuracy and potential risks, such as inadvertently increasing user distress.”

“Facebook is scanning user posts in the United States and some other countries for signs of possible suicidal thoughts without giving users a choice of opting out of the scans,” Singer reports. “‘Once you are characterized as suicidal, is that forever associated with your name?’ said Frank Pasquale, a law professor at the University of Maryland who studies emerging health technologies. ‘Who has access to that information?'”

