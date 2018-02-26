“It’s no secret that iPhone users tend to be more loyal to the Apple brand than any other group of smartphone users,” Yoni Heisler writes for BGR. “According to one recent study, 79% of existing iPhone owners are intent on purchasing a new iPhone the next time they make a smartphone purchase.”

“In light of that, a lot of Apple’s efforts with respect to increasing iPhone sales don’t center on touting the iPhone to existing customers,” Heisler writes, “but in advertising the iPhone to Android users in the hopes that they make the switch over to the Apple ecosystem.”

In a series of new ads, “Apple conveys that switching to the iPhone is easy” and “notes that the iPhone offers better support than other smartphones,” Heisler writes. Another ad informs viewers that “iPhone is more secure than Android” and touts the environmental benefits of owning an iPhone.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]