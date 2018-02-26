“In light of that, a lot of Apple’s efforts with respect to increasing iPhone sales don’t center on touting the iPhone to existing customers,” Heisler writes, “but in advertising the iPhone to Android users in the hopes that they make the switch over to the Apple ecosystem.”
In a series of new ads, “Apple conveys that switching to the iPhone is easy” and “notes that the iPhone offers better support than other smartphones,” Heisler writes. Another ad informs viewers that “iPhone is more secure than Android” and touts the environmental benefits of owning an iPhone.
MacDailyNews Take: What kind of phone do you carry? It’s like a very effective instant IQ test.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]