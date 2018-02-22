“The new deal is valid through the end of February, but has some restrictions,” Fingas reports. “Shoppers must for instance spend at least $35 in the app, and other fees still apply. That includes any ‘busy’ pricing during peak delivery times.”
Fingas reports, “Typically every Instacart order includes a $5.99 delivery cost.”
MacDailyNews Note: Instacart delivers groceries from local stores in two hours. Choose from stores like Whole Foods Market, Target, Costco and Petco. Check your area’s coverage here.
More info and download link for the Instacart app via Apple’s App Store here.