“Apple has once again partnered with Instacart to promote Apple Pay, enabling free delivery for people who order groceries through Instacart’s iPhone and iPad app,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“The new deal is valid through the end of February, but has some restrictions,” Fingas reports. “Shoppers must for instance spend at least $35 in the app, and other fees still apply. That includes any ‘busy’ pricing during peak delivery times.”

Fingas reports, “Typically every Instacart order includes a $5.99 delivery cost.”

