“Apple prides itself on the polish and slickness of its software, and on the surface, macOS proves itself an intuitive and easy-to-navigate operating system,” David Nield writes for Popular Science. “Dig deeper, however, and you’ll find a heap of useful settings and options that let you customize your computing experience.”

Some examples:

• Free up hard drive space: If you’re running low on hard drive space, macOS can help. At the top of the screen, click the Apple menu and choose About This Mac. In the window that appears, open the Storage tab and click Manage. To automatically remove cloud-based files that don’t require local storage—such as iTunes TV shows, iTunes movies, and email attachments—select Optimize. If you prefer manual control, pick Review Files to check out the largest files on your system and decide whether or not to erase them.

• Share files: If you have an iCloud account, you can easily share your files with your contacts from within macOS. Open Finder and select the file you want. At the top of that Finder window, click the Share button—it looks like an arrow pointing out of a box—and pick Add People. Then you can use the next dialog box to choose your sharing method, the file’s recipients, and whether they will be able to make changes to it.

22 more in the full article here.