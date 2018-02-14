“When prompted during the hearing, all six indicated they would not recommend private citizens use products from the Chinese companies,” Salinas reports. “‘”We’re deeply concerned about the risks of allowing any company or entity that is beholden to foreign governments that don’t share our values to gain positions of power inside our telecommunications networks,’ FBI Director Chris Wray testified.”
“Huawei has been trying to enter the U.S. market, first through a partnership with AT&T that was ultimately called off. At the time, Huawei said its products would still launch on American markets,” Salinas reports. “Last month, Huawei CEO Richard Yu raged against American carriers, accusing them of depriving customers of choice. Reports said U.S. lawmakers urged AT&T to pull out of the deal.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As always, we recommend using real iPhones, not poor imitations, and certainly not junk from Huawei. As per Richard Yu’s comment: Americans unfortunately have more than enough choice of Apple IP- and trade dress-infringing iPhone knockoffs from a wide range of stolen product fragmandroid peddlers.
SEE ALSO:
U.S. House Intelligence Committee’s attack on China’s Huawei, ZTE could trigger major crisis – October 10, 2012