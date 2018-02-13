“eMagin Corp. Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Lucas said on Monday that Apple Inc. didn’t invest in the augmented-reality display component maker, contradicting a listing in a regulatory filing mentioning the technology giant,” Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg. “An EMagin filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission listing Apple among ‘specified investors’ was reported earlier on Monday by TechCrunch, Bloomberg News and others. The document, from Jan. 23, proposed an EMagin share offering and also named LG Display Co., virtual-reality startup Immerex, gaming company Valve Corp., and Stillwater Holdings LLC as investors.”

“Lucas said eMagin listed those companies in the filing because it had discussions with them at industry events. If those firms had decided to invest, eMagin would have given them different pricing. However, that didn’t happen, at least in Apple’s case, he said in an interview,” Gurman reports. “The filing was misinterpreted, the CFO added.”

“Shares of eMagin jumped as much as 41 percent earlier on Monday,” Gurman reports. “After Bloomberg reported Lucas’ comments, the stock gave up a lot of those gains and was temporarily halted.”

