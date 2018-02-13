“Lucas said eMagin listed those companies in the filing because it had discussions with them at industry events. If those firms had decided to invest, eMagin would have given them different pricing. However, that didn’t happen, at least in Apple’s case, he said in an interview,” Gurman reports. “The filing was misinterpreted, the CFO added.”
“Shares of eMagin jumped as much as 41 percent earlier on Monday,” Gurman reports. “After Bloomberg reported Lucas’ comments, the stock gave up a lot of those gains and was temporarily halted.”
MacDailyNews Take: Fake news.
The company has issued a statement, “eMagin Corporation Updates the Market,” which reads:
eMagin Corporation, or the “Company,” (NYSE American:EMAN) a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays for high resolution imaging products, today is providing clarification in response to a media report in which the author apparently misconstrued a form underwriting agreement that the Company filed as an exhibit to its S-1 on January 23, 2018 and incorrectly stated that a group of certain consumer electronics companies participated in the recent offering of the Company that closed on January 29,2018. As of today, to the Company’s knowledge, none of these consumer electronics companies have taken part in the offering.
