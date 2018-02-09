“People in Australia, the UK and USA are starting to receive their pre-ordered HomePods and getting to experience its sound quality in person for the first time,” Guilherme Rambo reports for 9to5Mac.

“HomePods are arriving to customers with iOS 11.2.5, build 15D59 installed,” Rambo reports. “The interesting thing about it is that this is technically a beta.”

“This particular build was released the same day as iOS 11.2.5 beta 7, part of the ‘living on beta’ program that Apple was running with employees,” Rambo reports. “We should probably see the first public HomePod update soon, with a new build of iOS 11.2.5 or when iOS 11.3 ships. ”

