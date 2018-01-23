“Apple rolled out an update for iPhones and iPads on Tuesday, iOS 11.2.5, which lets you ask Siri to play a variety of news content,” Todd Haselton reports for CNBC.

“It builds on a feature introduced in the last update, iOS 11.2.2, which let you ask Siri to recite the news but was limited to content from select sources,” Haselton reports. “Now you can ask it to play music, sports and business news, too.”

“First, make sure you’re updated to iOS 11.2.5,” Haselton reports. “Next… simply say ‘Siri, play the news,’ and it will default to playing news from NPR in the United States, but you can say ‘switch to The Washington Post,’ ‘switch to Fox News‘ or ‘switch to CNN,’ too. The feature is currently only supported in the U.S., UK and Australia.”

