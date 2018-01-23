Apple today released iOS 11.2.5 which includes support for HomePod and introduces the ability for Siri to read the news (US, UK and Australia only). This update also includes bug fixes and improvements.

HomePod support
• Setup and automatically transfer your Apple ID, Apple Music, Siri and Wi-Fi settings to HomePod.

Siri News
• Siri can now read the news, just ask, “Hey Siri, play the news”. You can also ask for specific news categories including Sports, Business or Music.

Other improvements and fixes
• Addresses an issue that could cause the Phone app to display incomplete information in the call list
• Fixes an issue that caused Mail notifications from some Exchange accounts to disappear from the Lock screen when unlocking iPhone X with Face ID
• Addresses an issue that could cause Messages conversations to temporarily be listed out of order
• Fixes an issue in CarPlay where Now Playing controls become unresponsive after multiple track changes
• Adds ability for VoiceOver to announce playback destinations and AirPod battery level

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

MacDailyNews Take: Oh, boy, it’s snappy!