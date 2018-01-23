HomePod support
• Setup and automatically transfer your Apple ID, Apple Music, Siri and Wi-Fi settings to HomePod.
Siri News
• Siri can now read the news, just ask, “Hey Siri, play the news”. You can also ask for specific news categories including Sports, Business or Music.
Other improvements and fixes
• Addresses an issue that could cause the Phone app to display incomplete information in the call list
• Fixes an issue that caused Mail notifications from some Exchange accounts to disappear from the Lock screen when unlocking iPhone X with Face ID
• Addresses an issue that could cause Messages conversations to temporarily be listed out of order
• Fixes an issue in CarPlay where Now Playing controls become unresponsive after multiple track changes
• Adds ability for VoiceOver to announce playback destinations and AirPod battery level
For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
