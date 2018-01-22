“U.S. stocks rose to fresh highs Monday after Senate leaders said they reached a deal to end the federal government shutdown,” Riva Gold and Akane Otani report for The Wall Street Journal. “The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 72 points, or 0.3%, to 26144. The S&P 500 climbed 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.7%, with all three indexes heading toward record closes.”

“Investors had largely shrugged off the shutdown, which began after the Senate rejected a one-month spending bill late Friday night,” Gold and Otani report. “U.S. government bonds inched lower Monday afternoon, while the WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 other currencies, ticked down 0.1%.”

“Democrats began to yield after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) made conciliatory remarks on Monday, dropping accusations that Democrats had shut down the government over illegal immigration and offering more specificity about his willingness to vote on an immigration measure whether or not Mr. Trump had indicated his support,” Siobhan Hughes reports for The Wall Street Journal. “Mr. Trump has expressed desire to protect the young immigrants, but wants additional immigration measures as part of any deal, beyond funding for the border wall he campaigned on. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said he made significant concessions to Mr. Trump on Friday, including offering funding to build a wall along the border, but the president rejected it.”

“Pressure had mounted on both parties, as the workweek begins and more Americans feel the effects of the shutdown, including potential furloughs for tens of thousands of federal employees,” Hughes reports. “Mr. Trump blamed the closure of government offices on Democrats on Monday morning.”

The Democrats are turning down services and security for citizens in favor of services and security for non-citizens. Not good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2018

“Once the Senate passes a final bill with a simple majority, which is expected later today, the House is expected to follow up quickly and pass the same legislation,” Hughes reports. “President Donald Trump would then sign the deal into law, ending a three-day shutdown that started Saturday.”

