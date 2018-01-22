“Kuo said that Apple keeping the current iPhone X in its smartphone lineup for a reduced price, such as $899, would likely cannibalize sales of the mid-range 6.1-inch iPhone with Face ID and a LCD display that he expects to launch in the second half of 2018 for between $650 and $750 in the United States,” Rossignol writes.
“If accurate, Apple’s smartphone lineup later in 2018 would consist of the second-generation 5.8-inch iPhone X, which will likely remain $999, a larger 6.5-inch version dubbed iPhone X Plus, and the mid-range 6.1-inch iPhone,” Rossignol writes. “Below that would likely be iPhone 8, iPhone 7, and iPhone SE models.”
MacDailyNews Take: We already can’t wait for the 6.5-inch iPhone X version! We think Apple should call it “iPhone X Pro.”
“iPhone X Pro” with Apple Pencil support! Starting at $1,199.
‘Twas readily discernible differentiation, and not just in screen size, but in camera hardware and features that has sold and continues to sell many Plus model iPhones. ProMotion – especially and naturally coupled with Apple Pencil support – would be a strong reason to choose iPhone X Plus, iPhone X Pro*, or whatever they name it.
*”Pro” means Apple Pencil support already, so it makes sense to use “Pro” for any iPhone with Apple Pencil support, too. – MacDailyNews, November 28, 2017
Regardless, we call it “Samsung’s Torment.” – MacDailyNews, November 13, 2017
Even without Pencil support, tens of millions will queue up online and in front of retail stores for the privilege of owning them!
—
[iPhone X] is just such a great device, but Apple (likely very carefully and intentionally) made it just a bit too small for our taste (baking in the impetus to upgrade this year), so we’re very much looking forward to the rumored 6.5-inch “iPhone X Pro” said to be coming this fall. – MacDailyNews, January 2, 2018
