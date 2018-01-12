“When to allow children a smartphone has become among the most pivotal of parental decisions in the decade since Apple Inc.’s iPhone remade daily habits. For many families, the choice is as significant as when to hand over the car keys,” Betsy Morris writes for The Wall Street Journal. “It pits parents and teachers against some of the largest and most advanced companies in the world—a fight as lopsided as it sounds.”

“Experience has already shown parents that ceding control over the devices has reshaped their children’s lives, allowing an outside influence on school work, friendships, recreation, sleep, romance, sex and free time,” Morris writes. “Nearly 75% of teenagers had access to smartphones, concluded a 2015 study by Pew Research Center—unlocking the devices about 95 times a day on average, according to research firm Verto Analytics. They spent, on average, close to nine hours a day tethered to screens large and small outside of school, according to Common Sense Media, a nonprofit that promotes safe media use for children.”

“Apple said its mobile software includes parental controls to govern content and applications,” Morris writes. “Hoping to forestall a looming social backlash, Jana Partners LLC and the California State Teachers’ Retirement System, which together control about $2 billion of Apple shares, urged the company in a Jan. 6 letter to create offer more choices and tools for parents to control and limit iPhone use.”

