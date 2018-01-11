“We have a smartphone addiction problem. Around 77 percent of American adults now own a smartphone, up from 35 percent in 2011, and many of those users check their phones at least 80 times a day,” Gracy Olmstead writes for The Week. “‘Nomophobia’ — the fear associated with loss of mobile contact — impacts a substantial share of smartphone users, according to recent surveys.”

“In response to this trend, two major Apple shareholders — California’s teacher pension fund, CalSTRS, and the JANA Partners investment group — are asking Apple to build child and teen parameters into their products,” Olmstead writes. “In an open letter to the company’s board, they argue that it doesn’t make sense to hand a child or teen ‘the same phone as a 40-year-old.'”

“Of course, such involvement and concern on Apple’s part would be ideal,” Olmstead writes. “In a perfect world, Apple (as well as other tech giants like Facebook and Google) would take responsibility for the dangerously addictive nature of their technologies.”

