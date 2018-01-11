“Apple today seeded the fifth beta of an upcoming iOS 11.2.5 update to developers and public beta testers, a few days after seeding the fourth beta and releasing iOS 11.2.2, an update designed to mitigate a serious hardware-based vulnerability called ‘Spectre,'” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“iOS 11.2.5 introduces a new feature that allows Siri to play daily news podcasts when queried about the current news,” Clover reports. “Siri will offer up news from The Washington Post by default, but you can also choose to switch to Fox News, CNN, or NPR.”

“The new audio news feature, which appears to have been developed for use with Apple’s upcoming HomePod speaker, is invoked when using Hey Siri or asking Siri about the news when using CarPlay or with headphones connected – essentially any situation where you’re not looking at the display of an iOS device,” Clover reports. “If you activate Siri using the side button or Home button of a device, standard Apple news headlines are provided instead of the audio-based news highlights.”

