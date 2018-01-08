“In its latest update on the App Store Apple reported that iOS developers earned $26.5 billion in 2017. A year ago the figure was $20 billion. The growth rate is then about 33%. The cumulative payments to developers can be calculated as $86.5 billion,” Horace Dediu writes for Asymco. “This amount was generated in a span of less than 10 years, with the first billion paid by June 2010.”

“Note that this represents the payment to developers, not the spending by the customer. Apple keeps about 30% of the revenue,” Dediu writes. “The total spending on the App Store is then about 43% higher.”

“Developer payment rate is now above $25 billion/yr. I’ve been notified via Twitter that this is higher than the revenue of McDonald’s Corporation in 2016,” Dediu writes. “Based on assumptions of revenue rates for mobile services and iOS share of engagement, my estimate of the economic activity on iOS for 2017 is about $180 billion. Including hardware sales, the iOS economy cleared about $380 billion in revenues 2017.”

Much more in the full article – recommended – here.