“After years of legal battles, a pair of brothers — Vincenzo and Giacomo Barbato — have successfully managed to win a legal battle against Apple, earning the right to call their company ‘Steve Jobs,’ after Apple’s iconic founder, according to la Repubblica Napoli,” Chaim Gartenberg reports for The Verge.

“Apple, as one can expect, sued the brothers over the trademark. But according to la Repubblica Napoli, the tech giant may have lost in court by attacking the brothers specifically over their Steve Jobs logo — a stylized letter ‘J’ with a bite taken out of the side and topped with a very Apple-esque leaf,” Gartenberg reports. “However, the court ruled that the letter ‘J’ isn’t edible and therefore the bite could not be ripping off Apple’s own iconic logo, and upheld the brother’s trademark.”

“The pair are set to continue working on products under the Steve Jobs brand, with including bags, t-shirts, jeans, and other fashion accessoriese,” Gartenberg reports. “In an interview with Business Insider Italia, the brothers mention that the goal of the Steve Jobs brand is to eventually release electronics, although they have yet to reveal specific plans there – meaning one day, there could very well be a Steve Jobs phone competing in stores right next to Jobs’ own iPhone.”

“Brothers Vincenzo and Giacomo Barbato named their clothing brand after the co-founder of Apple in 2012, after learning that Apple had not trademarked ‘Steve Jobs,'” Renz Ofiaza reports for Highsnobiety. “The two brothers shared, ‘We did our market research and we noticed that Apple, one of the best known companies in the world, never thought about registering its founder’s brand, so we decided to do it.'”

