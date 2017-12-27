“The home button was the thing you pressed when you didn’t know what else to do. It let you feel free to explore, smashing and swiping on the screen, because if it all went haywire you could quickly undo it all and start over,” Pierce writes. “But in 2017, Apple did away with the home button.”
Pierce writes, “Here’s the good news: After two months with the iPhone X, I don’t really miss the home button anymore.”
MacDailyNews Take: It just works.
After a month plus with iPhone X, our iOS devices with Home buttons seem like antiques. — MacDailyNews, December 12, 2017
Will the Home button begin to go the way of the dodo on iPad, too? After a month with iPhone X, we certainly hope so! — MacDailyNews, November 28, 2017
