“When I was invited to meet Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, I went to the London apartment where our meeting was due to take place with some excitement about our discussion, which spanned some 40 minutes and a whole host of topics,” Dan Grabham writes for T3. “Among other things, we asked about the new iMac Pro, Apple’s move into AR, the delay to HomePod and the process to get to iPhone X.”

“Schiller acknowledges that Apple “knew what we had” with Touch ID and that it knew what it had created with the home button through the years,” Grabham writes. “‘We knew it was no small thing to decide to replace that.” He adds that Apple believed it could make something that people would love and would have bigger potential over time.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple did. After a month plus with iPhone X, our iOS devices with Home buttons seem like antiques.

“We move the conversation onto the Mac and ask why Apple has decided now is the time for the impending iMac Pro,” Grabham writes. “‘First of all, we care deeply about our pro customers. Always have, always will. We love that so much is created on Mac,’ [Schiller said]. ‘One of the things we’ve learned over the last few years is the depth of love and loyalty for macOS by our pro customers. And pro is a very large term. It encompasses many different people with different needs… we knew we needed to, along with MacBook Pro – and doing a new Mac pro – that there’s an iMac need there. So why now? Because this is how long it’s taken. It was a big, big project, and that’s just how things go. It takes this time. And we’re getting close to when it’s out there. It’s very soon. A matter of days now.'”



Much more in the full article here.