“I know the iPhone X and future iPhones are going to be a success because it has completely changed the way I use an iPhone … for the better,” Todd Haselton writes for CNBC. “Sometimes, as a reviewer, I return to older devices — or in the case of the iPhone 8 simply a device that uses older technology — to understand how groundbreaking new developments are. And frankly, returning to the iPhone 8 is frustrating.”

“I’m used to swiping up from the home screen on the iPhone X to return to my main screen, for example, or double tapping a side button to bring up Apple Pay,” Haselton writes. “Hitting the home button on a traditional iPhone or double tapping it and trying to use my fingerprint for Apple Pay seems almost archaic.”

“I’ve felt this about products before,” Haselton writes. “The original iPhone, for example, felt light-years ahead of the Samsung Blackjack with Windows Mobile I’d been using before it… It’s also how I felt about the Amazon Echo. Now, instead of pulling out my phone and trying to pair it with a Bluetooth speaker, I just ask the Echo to play any song I can think of. Instead of walking around the house to turn off lights at night, I just ask Alexa to do it for me… It’s a reminder yet again that products that get out of our way are the ones that have the biggest impact.”

