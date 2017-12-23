“I’m used to swiping up from the home screen on the iPhone X to return to my main screen, for example, or double tapping a side button to bring up Apple Pay,” Haselton writes. “Hitting the home button on a traditional iPhone or double tapping it and trying to use my fingerprint for Apple Pay seems almost archaic.”
“I’ve felt this about products before,” Haselton writes. “The original iPhone, for example, felt light-years ahead of the Samsung Blackjack with Windows Mobile I’d been using before it… It’s also how I felt about the Amazon Echo. Now, instead of pulling out my phone and trying to pair it with a Bluetooth speaker, I just ask the Echo to play any song I can think of. Instead of walking around the house to turn off lights at night, I just ask Alexa to do it for me… It’s a reminder yet again that products that get out of our way are the ones that have the biggest impact.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
After a month plus with iPhone X, our iOS devices with Home buttons seem like antiques. — MacDailyNews, December 12, 2017
Will the Home button begin to go the way of the dodo on iPad, too? After a month with iPhone X, we certainly hope so! — MacDailyNews, November 28, 2017