“Here’s a riddle to test somebody’s knowledge of Apple. Where is Apple’s only wholly-owned manufacturing facility in the world? Cupertino, you venture? Shenzhen, perhaps? No, it’s Cork, Ireland,” David Phelan writes for Forbes. “That’s the Irish city, population 125,622, where Apple employs over 5,500 people, many working in the factory.”

“This is the place where Apple staff assemble the iMacs which are CTO (that’s configure-to-order), models for sale in Europe, Middle East and Africa,” Phelan writes. “There are other manufacturing facilities but these are owned by other companies.”

“Inside the iMac is a rubber gasket, a strip of rubber in an L shape which runs up and along on the right hand side of the machine. It’s to prevent electro-magnetic interference. It’s only needed on the right-hand side. But this is Apple, so a similar gasket is placed on the other side of the rear of the enclosure, making a pleasingly symmetrical effect when you look at it,” Phelan writes. “And the level of attention to detail that this represents is magnified when you realize that this is something almost nobody will ever see, as it’s inside a sealed unit!”

More things nobody has told you about Apple’s iMac here.