“Apple Inc. shares fell 1.2% to $174.25 on Tuesday, Dec. 19, following a report that suggested sales of its flagship iPhone X may not be robust enough to top Wall Street forecasts as customers turn to cheaper models and shun the $1,000 price tag,” Martin Baccardax reports for TheStreet.

“Instinet, a division of the Japanese investment bank Nomura, lowered its price target on the tech giant by $10 to $175 and cut its rating on the stock to ‘neutral’ from ‘buy,'” Baccardax reports. “Analyst Jeffrey Kvaal also trimmed his full-year earnings per share forecast by 25 cents to $11.50 and lowered his estimate for iPhone sales over Apple’s financial year, which ends in September, to 245 million units from a previous target of 265 million.”

“The downbeat forecast for iPhone X sales echoes similar concerns on Wall Street that Apple’s decision to stagger the release of its anniversary edition six weeks after the launch of its iPhone 8 and iPhone 8-plus models may have trimmed consumer demand,” Baccardax reports. “Others have suggested the $1,000 price tag is keeping buyers from stretching to the anniversary edition, given that its features are not substantially different from the current iPhone 8.”

MacDailyNews Take: The rampant stupidity of those two sentences is appalling. See also: Apple is still selling over 1 million iPhone 8 and iPhone X units Per Day – December 18, 2017

“Earlier this week, analysts at Cowen & Co. noted that shorter customer waiting times for the iPhone X could signal tepid Christmas demand,” Baccardax reports, “but still noted that it holds to the Street consensus of 79 million iPhone unit sales over the three months ending in December.”

