Roberts’ aerial imagery is captured courtesy of DJI’s Phantom 4 Pro.
Located on a suburban site totaling 175 acres (71 hectares), Apple’s Colossal Distraction™ houses more than 12,000 employees in one central four-storied circular building of approximately 2,800,000 square feet (260,000 square meters).
Direct link to video here.
MacDailyNews Take: Great. Wonderful. Stunning. So, here’s our Mac Pro, Mac mini, HomePod, rock solid and secure OSes, AirPods for Christmas, a Siri Remote that doesn’t suck, etc.?
Look up “navel-gazing” and you get a photo of Apple Park.
