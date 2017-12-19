YouTuber Matthew Roberts has posted a sneak peak of Apple Park as of December 2017.

Roberts’ aerial imagery is captured courtesy of DJI’s Phantom 4 Pro.

Located on a suburban site totaling 175 acres (71 hectares), Apple’s Colossal Distraction™ houses more than 12,000 employees in one central four-storied circular building of approximately 2,800,000 square feet (260,000 square meters).



Direct link to video here.

MacDailyNews Take: Great. Wonderful. Stunning. So, here’s our Mac Pro, Mac mini, HomePod, rock solid and secure OSes, AirPods for Christmas, a Siri Remote that doesn’t suck, etc.?

Look up “navel-gazing” and you get a photo of Apple Park.