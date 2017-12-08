“Ive, 50, handed off some day-to-day management responsibility in 2015 while the iPhone maker was building its new Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California,” Gurman and Webb report. “‘With the completion of Apple Park, Apple’s design leaders and teams are again reporting directly to Jony Ive, who remains focused purely on design,’ Amy Bessette, a company spokeswoman, said Friday in a statement.”
“Ive’s design deputies Dye and Howarth were no longer listed on Apple’s leadership page earlier today,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5Mac.
“Ive famously led Apple’s legendary design team on a day-to-day basis prior to July 1, 2015, but shifted his role two years ago amid Apple Park’s development,” Hall writes. “At the time, it seemed certain that Apple was carefully preparing for Ive’s eventual retirement from the company. [Alan] Dye and [Richard] Howarth, who served as VPs of User Interface Design and Industrial Design, respectively, were presumably being groomed to be the face of Apple design post-Jony, but the duo received little public exposure following the initial announcement.”
MacDailyNews Take: Notchtastic™!
Now, Jony, about that Apple TV Siri Remote…
Jony certainly wasn’t involved with the design of the Apple TV’s Siri Remote – unless he was drunk during the 20 minutes that were lavished on its so-called design. — MacDailyNews, November 22, 2016
