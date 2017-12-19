“The average American worker earns about $850 a week,” Shawn Langlois reports for MarketWatch. “Tim Cook, who reaped a reported windfall of $145 million in 2016, makes that much in just a few minutes, while it takes the company he runs, Apple, less than one second.”

“Comparing mom and pop to the iPhone juggernaut might make for catchy stats, but it’s a bit, well, apples to oranges, of course,” Langlois reports. “So how about some perspective on how much Apple pockets relative to other Fortune 500 giants?”

“Banking giant JPMorgan Chase is second at $782.14 per second, trailing Apple [$1,444.76] by a wide margin but ahead of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and Wells Fargo,” Langlois reports. “Alphabet is the only other tech firm in the top five, bringing in $615.96 per second.”

