“Firefox maker Mozilla is touting early figures that suggest its overhauled browser, Quantum, is winning new users from Chrome,” Liam Tung reports for ZDNet. “Since Quantum’s release a month ago, there have been 44 percent more downloads from Chrome users compared with this time last year, according to Mozilla.”

“It also says 170 million people worldwide have already installed Firefox Quantum,” Tung reports. “While the Firefox Quantum’s big architectural changes only made its desktop browser lighter and faster, Mozilla also reports a 24 percent increase in Firefox installs on iOS and Android.”

“Firefox senior vice president Mark Mayo told ZDNet site CNET he is excited by the ‘halo effect’ the desktop overhaul is having on mobile,” Tung reports. “Growth in installs and actual usage will be important for Mozilla’s revenues, which helped bankroll the Firefox overhaul. Its revenue comes primarily from search deals with Google, Yandex, and until recently, Yahoo. Mozilla revealed this month its revenues reached a record high of $520m in 2016. ”

Read more in the full article here.