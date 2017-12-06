This update:
• Improves compatibility with certain third-party USB audio devices
• Improves VoiceOver navigation when viewing PDF documents in Preview
• Improves compatibility of Braille displays with Mail
For more information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT201222
More info and download link (File Size: 2.08 GB) here.
System Requirements:
This update is recommended for all Macs running macOS High Sierra 10.13.1. For all other systems running macOS High Sierra, please install 10.13.2 via Mac App Store Software Updates.
MacDailyNews Take: Oh, boy, is it ever snappy!