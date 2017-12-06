Apple today released macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 which improves the stability, compatibility and security of your Mac, and is recommended for all users.

This update:

• Improves compatibility with certain third-party USB audio devices
• Improves VoiceOver navigation when viewing PDF documents in Preview
• Improves compatibility of Braille displays with Mail

For more information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT201222

More info and download link (File Size: 2.08 GB) here.

System Requirements:
This update is recommended for all Macs running macOS High Sierra 10.13.1. For all other systems running macOS High Sierra, please install 10.13.2 via Mac App Store Software Updates.​

MacDailyNews Take: Oh, boy, is it ever snappy!