“There is an ongoing battle between R&D labs to come up with new battery tech that replaces lithium-ion,” Matthew Humphries reports for PC Magazine. “But until that happens, evolution of the lithium-ion rechargeable battery continues, and Samsung is the latest to make a breakthrough on that front with the development of graphene balls.”

“The graphene ball was developed by the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT) in close collaboration with Samsung SDI and a team from Seoul National University’s School of Chemical and Biological Engineering,” Humphries reports. “The end result is batteries that demonstrate an increased capacity of up to 45 percent while at the same time charging five-time faster.”

“As the in-depth article on Nature explains, adding the graphene balls to existing battery production lines would not require substantial change,” Humphries reports, “meaning this new battery could be brought online fairly quickly and without much additional cost.”

