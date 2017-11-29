“The graphene ball was developed by the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT) in close collaboration with Samsung SDI and a team from Seoul National University’s School of Chemical and Biological Engineering,” Humphries reports. “The end result is batteries that demonstrate an increased capacity of up to 45 percent while at the same time charging five-time faster.”
“As the in-depth article on Nature explains, adding the graphene balls to existing battery production lines would not require substantial change,” Humphries reports, “meaning this new battery could be brought online fairly quickly and without much additional cost.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The future is made of graphene.
SEE ALSO:
Researchers make a graphene superconductor – January 20, 2017
New supercapacitor battery tech lasts for days, charges in seconds – November 22, 2016
Apple: We are working on new materials, new areas – June 18, 2014
Apple, Google, Samsung vie for graphene patents – May 15, 2014
a href=”http://macdailynews.com/2014/05/13/graphene-the-totally-amazing-wonder-material-that-could-revolutionize-technology/”>Graphene: The totally amazing wonder material that could revolutionize technology – May 13, 2014