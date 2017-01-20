“Graphene is the miracle cream of the physics world, with scientists all across the globe looking to unlock its powers,” Daniel Cooper reports for Engadget. “Researchers at the University of Cambridge believe they’ve found a way to transform the substance into a superconductor.”

“Superconductors are nothing new, of course, but they normally have to be cooled to very low temperatures to be effective,” Cooper reports. “In this experiment, however, the materials were left at the current temperature. ”

Cooper reports, “Now, like so many graphene projects, it’s still early days, but if it works, it could up-end the way we build electronics forever.”

