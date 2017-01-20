“Superconductors are nothing new, of course, but they normally have to be cooled to very low temperatures to be effective,” Cooper reports. “In this experiment, however, the materials were left at the current temperature. ”
Cooper reports, “Now, like so many graphene projects, it’s still early days, but if it works, it could up-end the way we build electronics forever.”
MacDailyNews Take: Breakthrough? Let’s hope!
