“We know that re-customizing AutoCAD every time you get a new version can be a frustrating and time-consuming process. That’s why we’re happy to announce that with AutoCAD 2018 for Mac, you can seamlessly migrate your custom files and settings from AutoCAD 2017 for Mac. The migration utility will automatically start the first time you launch the new release after upgrading,” Dembla writes. “Choose which settings you want to migrate (if you don’t want all of them) by clicking the Details button. In just a few minutes, your settings will be migrated, which means you can start designing again instantly!”
“What are you waiting for?” Dembla writes. “We know you’ll love these new features and enhancements, so if you’re on a Subscription or Maintenance plan, head over to your Autodesk Account and download it today. Just curious? Download a 30-day free trial of AutoCAD 2018 for Mac or AutoCAD LT 2018 for Mac and explore.”
Read about many more new features, and see all of the screenshots, in the full post here.
MacDailyNews Take: Rejoice, architects: Custom settings migration! Hooray!
