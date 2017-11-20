“We’re excited for you to get to know AutoCAD 2018 for Mac and AutoCAD LT 2018 for Mac. Read on to find out about updates to existing functionality and all-new features,” Rajeshree Dembla writes for Autodesk’s official blog.

“We know that re-customizing AutoCAD every time you get a new version can be a frustrating and time-consuming process. That’s why we’re happy to announce that with AutoCAD 2018 for Mac, you can seamlessly migrate your custom files and settings from AutoCAD 2017 for Mac. The migration utility will automatically start the first time you launch the new release after upgrading,” Dembla writes. “Choose which settings you want to migrate (if you don’t want all of them) by clicking the Details button. In just a few minutes, your settings will be migrated, which means you can start designing again instantly!”

