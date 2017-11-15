“Malware is everywhere, and Macs are not immune,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “You can ignore the potential threat if you choose, but if you are an enterprise user holding confidential data, an educator in possession of private data, or even a Bitcoin collector who maybe clicked a few too many links on one of those dodgy faucet websites, you should know how to secure your Mac.”

“Before we get into some of the security technology inside your Mac (including a wide range of security improvements in High Sierra) it is important to point out that the biggest threat your computer faces is the person using it,” Evans writes. “Cyber attackers are highly sophisticated and can piece together lots of information about you or companies associated with you by simply getting a little more data a little at a time.

Evans writes, “Make it hard for those people by following simple tips…”

Read more in the full article here.