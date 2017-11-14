In addition, the partnership between Apple and Nike also advances a runner’s style through limited-edition watchbands.
The latest look, which follows last year’s Day to Night collection, serves up a stealthy color scheme — deep greys with iridescent accents — perfect for winter workouts. Dubbed the Midnight Fog edition, this colorway of Nike Apple Watch Cellular + GPS ($399) is available November 24 at nike.com and Nike retail stores. Check here for local availability.
Midnight Fog Nike Air VaporMax running shoes will also be available November 24.
Source: Nike
MacDailyNews Take: Looking good – and tempting!
