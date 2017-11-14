Launched in October this year, the new Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 supplies runners of all levels with enhanced functionalities through the updated Nike Run Club app: community connections, new digital coaching, motivation features and more.

In addition, the partnership between Apple and Nike also advances a runner’s style through limited-edition watchbands.

The latest look, which follows last year’s Day to Night collection, serves up a stealthy color scheme — deep greys with iridescent accents — perfect for winter workouts. Dubbed the Midnight Fog edition, this colorway of Nike Apple Watch Cellular + GPS ($399) is available November 24 at nike.com and Nike retail stores. Check here for local availability.



Midnight Fog Nike Air VaporMax running shoes will also be available November 24.

Source: Nike