In April of this year, Apple and NikeLab launched the limited edition Apple Watch NikeLab. Today, Apple and Nike take their partnership a stride further, with four new Nike Sport Bands for Apple Watch Nike+ in colorways inspired by the Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit “Day to Night” collection.

The “Day to Night” collection celebrates runners whenever they choose to run – at twilight, sunset and everything in between. Each of the colors is inspired by a shade of the sky, from dawn to dusk, and allows runners to – for the first time – make a statement by matching their Apple Watch Nike+ bands to their footwear.

Nike Sport Bands are crafted from a strong, flexible fluoroelastomer material that is lightweight and perforated for ventilation and sweat management.



The four new Nike Sport Bands are priced at $49 each and are available starting June 1 on nike.com and at select Nike retail stores, and early June from apple.com, Apple Stores, select Apple Authorized Resellers and select specialty stores and department stores.