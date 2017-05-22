The “Day to Night” collection celebrates runners whenever they choose to run – at twilight, sunset and everything in between. Each of the colors is inspired by a shade of the sky, from dawn to dusk, and allows runners to – for the first time – make a statement by matching their Apple Watch Nike+ bands to their footwear.
Nike Sport Bands are crafted from a strong, flexible fluoroelastomer material that is lightweight and perforated for ventilation and sweat management.
The four new Nike Sport Bands are priced at $49 each and are available starting June 1 on nike.com and at select Nike retail stores, and early June from apple.com, Apple Stores, select Apple Authorized Resellers and select specialty stores and department stores.
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, the Apple Watch Nik+ is selling well.
Our own Space Gray Apple Watch Nike+ units were slightly jealous (more so of the Apple Watch NikeLab band, than these) until they saw the amazingly wide range of Apple Watch bands available via Amazon.
SEE ALSO:
New limited edition Apple Watch Nikelab champions neutral-toned style – April 20, 2017