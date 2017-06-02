“Nike just started shipping their new Nike+ VaporMax Flyknit Apple Watch bands, but good luck getting one because they’re already sold out,” Jeff Gamet reports for The Mac Observer.

“The bands were unveiled last week with the promise they’d go on sale Monday, June 1st,” Gamet reports. “That’s exactly what happened, and by Tuesday morning all four colors in 38 mm and 42 mm sizes were sold out.”

Gamet reports, “The Apple Watch Nike+ VaporMax Flyknit are priced at US$49 on the Nike website.”



Read more in the full article here.