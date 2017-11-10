“If you’ve been eagerly waiting for the iOS 11 jailbreak, then we have some good news,” Gautam Prabhu reports for iPhone Hacks.

“Earlier today, Liang Chen of Tencent Keen Lab has demonstrated the world’s first jailbreak for iPhone X running on iOS 11.1.1 at POC 2017, the security and hacking conference in South Korea,” Prabhu reports. “At the moment it is not clear if the jailbreak will be released but based on the type of event, we don’t expect Chen to release the jailbreak.”

“However, the great news is that the latest version of the iOS 11 software, which was released yesterday can be jailbroken,” Prabhu reports. “The fact that iPhone X can be jailbroken would mean the vulnerabilities used by Liang Chen could be used to jailbreak most iOS 11 compatible devices.”

iOS 11.1.1 jailbreak by Liang Chen from Keen Lab. pic.twitter.com/WLI07Us5pV — vangelis (@vangelis_at_POC) November 10, 2017

