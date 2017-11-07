“By now, if you’re an iPhone owner, you’ve probably updated to iOS 11 by now,” Brian Barrett writes for Wired. “If not, you really should, and not just for the animoji. The latest iOS update bakes in a few important security updates that you’re going to want to tap into.”

“What’s new? For starters, you can limit each individual app on your phone to tracking your location either all the time, only when you’re using it, or never,” Barrett writes. “Just head to Settings, then Privacy, then Location Services to set how liberally you want to share your GPS info.”

Barrett writes, “Take the occasion of installing a big iOS update as an excuse to check your overall iPhone security hygiene following the steps in the video…”

