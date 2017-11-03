“‘If we could do anything we wanted to, we would have obviously shipped 8, 8 Plus and X on the same day,’ Cook said Thursday evening in an off-camera interview. ‘But we felt like the most important thing for us to do was to announce them on the same day so we wouldn’t have customers buy an 8 and then we announce the X and ship it and they go, ‘Oh, you hosed me, I would’ve bought a X,”” Belvedere reports. “‘That’s the reason that we did the stagger,’ Cook said. ‘It wasn’t a marketing thing. It was we weren’t ready to ship; we were still working on [the X]. We accelerated the date at which we were initially planning to do iPhone X. And that’s how we got here and we’re going to learn a lot.'”
“Cook also told CNBC on Thursday that the iPhone X was ‘quickly backlogged’ due to strong demand,” Belvedere reports. “Asked when supply would catch up, he said there’s no telling when.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, there’s absolutely no way, they could have unveiled and launched iPhone and 8 Plus and then revealed the iPhone X a month later.