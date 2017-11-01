“The new iOS 11.2 beta comes just after the release of iOS 11.1, which was provided to the public yesterday,” Clover reports. “Beta testers who are members of Apple’s beta testing program will receive the iOS 11.2 beta update over-the-air after installing the proper certificate on an iOS device.”
“Those who want to join the beta testing program can sign up on Apple’s beta testing website, which gives users access to iOS, macOS, and tvOS betas,” Clover reports. “iOS betas are not always stable and should not be installed on a primary device.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It works, but it’s definitely a beta, so use it only on testing machines.
iOS 10 public release dates:
• iOS 10.0 – September 13, 2016
• iOS 10.1 – October 24, 2016
• iOS 10.2 – December 12, 2016
• iOS 10.3 – March 27, 2017
iOS 11 public release dates:
• iOS 11.0 – September 19, 2017
• iOS 11.1 – October 31, 2017
So, with history as our guide, expect the public release date for iOS 11.2 to occur just after the middle of December. Sometime between Monday, December 18th and Wednesday, December 20th, sounds like as good a guess as any.