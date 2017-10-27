“If you are one of the few million people who managed to pre-order an iPhone X when it was briefly available, you will be one of the first people lucky enough to need this guide to the new gesture controls on Apple’s next-generation smartphone.,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld.

“The iPhone X lacks a Home button. This means that many of the controls you’ve grown familiar with using on previous iPhone models just don’t work the same way,” Evans writes. “Instead of tapping Home, you use the following new gesture controls to make things happen.”

“There are two ways to wake an iPhone X,” Evans writes, “Tap the display [or] tap the sleep/power button and raise the device toward you.”

