“We still don’t know exactly how iOS 11 will work on iPhone X’s new Super Retina HD display, or how it will handle the ‘notch,'” Bell writes. “But there’s plenty left to discover. In the brief clip below, we get our first look at iPhone X’s new app switching gesture.”
“It works by simply swiping from one corner of the display to the other,” Bell writes. “It’s simple and intuitive, and thanks to a swanky animation, it looks glorious.”
Full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Very simple and very nice!
Can’t wait (although we might have to)!