“Apple has made a bunch of user interface improvements to accommodate iPhone X,” Killian Bell writes for Cult of Mac. “One of them is a new app switching gesture that looks glorious on the handset’s edge-to-edge OLED display.”

“We still don’t know exactly how iOS 11 will work on iPhone X’s new Super Retina HD display, or how it will handle the ‘notch,'” Bell writes. “But there’s plenty left to discover. In the brief clip below, we get our first look at iPhone X’s new app switching gesture.”

“It works by simply swiping from one corner of the display to the other,” Bell writes. “It’s simple and intuitive, and thanks to a swanky animation, it looks glorious.”

App switching on iPhone X looks pretty smooth. (via https://t.co/mXpNJhOwzw) pic.twitter.com/Lf9X3twx58 — Webastiaan the Sith (@sdw) October 25, 2017



