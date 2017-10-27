“TechCrunch has confirmed that so far the list includes Apple, Yelp, PayPal, Salesforce and Affirm,” Hatmaker reports. “The brief is being circulated by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) which expects more companies to be announced by next week.”
Hatmaker reports, “While more tech companies generally voice their support in these LGBTQ-friendly cases, Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission is a tinder box of particularly volatile social issues, particularly when it comes to interpreting the religious rights secured by the First Amendment.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’ll be interesting to see what the Supremes do with this one.
We stay out of politics, but we do engage on policy discussion. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, October 2017
