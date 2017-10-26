“Most MacRumors readers are likely planning to order their iPhone X models directly from Apple because Apple typically offers the smoothest, most streamlined pre-order process, but multiple carriers and retailers will also be offering October 27 pre-orders,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“With iPhone X supplies expected to be heavily constrained, it may be worth having a backup plan in case Apple sells out right away,” Clover reports. “Some customers may also prefer to try their luck with a third-party store with the hope of less order congestion, or may need to use a gift card.”

“There’s no word on how many iPhone X devices these retailers have available for launch day delivery,” Clover reports, “but oftentimes carriers and major retailers have at least some limited amount of stock available to fulfill online pre-orders on launch day.”



Full list of retailers and carriers offering iPhone X preorders here.