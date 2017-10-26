“Apple is planning to release WatchOS 4.1 at the end of the month,” Scott Stein reports for CNET.

“”The update will be big: not only will it add music streaming over cellular and Wi-Fi via Apple Music and iCloud Music libraries and a new streaming Radio app,” Stein reports, “but it adds some fixes to address Wi-Fi and cellular issues acknowledged by Apple.”

“I’ve been using a preview of WatchOS 4.1, and I noticed the new blue Wi-Fi toggle button on my Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular,” Stein reports. “The toggle button is for added control, for when you might want to use cellular while a recognized Wi-Fi network is still in range.”

