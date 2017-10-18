“Parallels 13 can have you up and running, from download to usage, in just a few minutes,” Benjamin writes. “There are free virtualization options available, but if you’re looking for sheer ease of use and dead-simple installation, Parallels 13 is hard to beat. You can go from not having Windows, to having a Windows 10 installation in just a few clicks.”
“Best of all,” Benjamin writes, “the majority of the install process is completely unattended, so you can just set it and forget it.”
MacDailyNews Take: If you have to run Windows apps on your Mac, Parallels Desktop 13 is what you want.
