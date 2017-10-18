“If you’re a Mac user who needs quick and fast access to a Windows installation, then in many cases it’s a good idea to go with a Virtual Machine,” Jeff Benjamin writes for 9to5Mac. “ Parallels is one of the most popular virtualization options for Mac users wishing to run Windows, and the latest version, Parallels 13 [$69.99 via Amazon] , makes it ridiculously easy to get up and running.”

“Parallels 13 can have you up and running, from download to usage, in just a few minutes,” Benjamin writes. “There are free virtualization options available, but if you’re looking for sheer ease of use and dead-simple installation, Parallels 13 is hard to beat. You can go from not having Windows, to having a Windows 10 installation in just a few clicks.”

“Best of all,” Benjamin writes, “the majority of the install process is completely unattended, so you can just set it and forget it.”



