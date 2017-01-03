“Parallels Desktop 12 supports several use cases, most notably that of legacy application support and multi-platform development,” Daniel Rasmus writes for GeekWire. “While these two very different scenarios describe the edges of Parallels Desktop 12’s intended use, it also just runs Windows apps with considerable elegance and good performance.”

“People working outside of large corporations may be surprised by how much of the world continues to run on old software — some supported, some not. If a financial application relies on an old Windows NT or other legacy framework that doesn’t run on Windows 10, let alone on macOS, the choice comes down to investing in new software and the associated implementation costs, or keeping old hardware in play, or using a virtualization solution,” Rasmus writes. “Parallels is also a great alternative to a second machine for those who need a Windows app to complement their normally Macintosh-centric work experience.”

“But Parallels goes well beyond Windows 10 cozying up to macOS. It also allows people to run a number of other operating systems, for a variety of reasons,” Rasmus writes. “the real power of Parallels Desktop isn’t looking backward at legacy applications, it is looking forward to tomorrow’s cross platform applications that require an array of hardware for testing and development. With Parallels and a big and beefy Mac, developers need only one box to develop and test across various versions of Windows, MacOS (and previous OS X versions) and the plethora of Linux implementations. At $99.99 a year for business and pro users, the service is reasonably priced, especially when the bundled Access and Toolbox features are considered. The $79.99 version for individuals [$68.99 at Amazon] is an even better deal.”

Read more in the full article here.