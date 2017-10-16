“If you’ve noticed that your iPhone’s battery seems to be draining considerably faster since upgrading to iOS 11, you’re not alone,” Mike Murphy writes for Quartz. “This one [adjustment] might fix our battery woes.”

“With the new operating system, it seems that Apple decided to automatically turn on ‘Background App Refresh,’ a function that allows apps to constantly update and pull information from the internet even when you’re not actively using them,” Murphy writes. “While you might want this for certain apps, you really don’t need it on for every app. I was seeing the battery on my iPhone 7 Plus drain in a matter of hours, when previously light usage would see it lasting the entire day.”

Murphy writes, “Turning off background refresh has improved my battery life dramatically, pretty much to the levels I was seeing on iOS 10.”

