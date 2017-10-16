“With the new operating system, it seems that Apple decided to automatically turn on ‘Background App Refresh,’ a function that allows apps to constantly update and pull information from the internet even when you’re not actively using them,” Murphy writes. “While you might want this for certain apps, you really don’t need it on for every app. I was seeing the battery on my iPhone 7 Plus drain in a matter of hours, when previously light usage would see it lasting the entire day.”
Murphy writes, “Turning off background refresh has improved my battery life dramatically, pretty much to the levels I was seeing on iOS 10.”
MacDailyNews Take: We do allow Background App Refresh over Wi-Fi & Cellular Data on our iOS devices (you have a choice of just allowing Wi-Fi, too), but only for precious few apps (like Maps and Dark Sky, for two examples).
If you’ve been having battery drain issues, let us know if you found Background App Refresh on and if turning it off (or limiting it to just a few apps) helped your batery last longer.