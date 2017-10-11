“Today the developers have shared a new video giving us a closer look at the new software,” Potuck reports.
Potuck reports, “The new 2-minute video dives into the improved user experience by looking at the layout of the new single window UI, non-destructive editing, and macOS inspired features like support for tabs and split-view.”
Pixelmator Pro is a powerful, beautiful, and easy to use image editor. Featuring an elegant and streamlined single-window interface, it puts all the focus on the images you edit, rather than what’s around them. And with a design that’s totally and completely Mac, it feels instantly familiar from the moment you first open the app. So image editing becomes simpler and more enjoyable than ever.
MacDailyNews Take: We can’t wait to get Pixelmator Pro!
