“‘I cannot think of any other product — especially any other product at a high price point — that has that kind of permeation with the public and level of growth,’ said Jay Campbell, pollster with Hart Research, which conducted the survey along with Public Opinion Strategies,” Liesman reports. “The household ownership rate is below 50 percent for only a few groups, including those with incomes under $30,000, retirees and women over age 50. By contrast, 87 percent of American with incomes over $100,000 report owning at least one Apple product.”
“The wealthiest Americans own 4.7 products per household compared with just one for the poorest,” Liesman reports. “Americans in the West own 3.7, compared with 2.2 in the South.”
MacDailyNews Take: Unsurprising.
In other news, among people with IQ’s above 70, one hundred percent own an Apple product. 😉
