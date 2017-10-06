“AIM tapped into new digital technologies and ignited a cultural shift, but the way in which we communicate with each other has profoundly changed. As a result we’ve made the decision that we will be discontinuing AIM effective December 15, 2017,” Albers writes. “We are more excited than ever to continue building the next generation of iconic brands and life-changing products for users around the world.”
Albers writes, “Thank you to all of our AIM users. And definitely stay tuned as we’re fired up to provide more products and experiences that people around the world love.”
MacDailyNews Take: R.I.P., AIM.
