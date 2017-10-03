“While this fall’s release of iOS 11 doesn’t provide some of the flashy new improvements that past iOS versions have, it does add some nice quality of life improvements for iPhone users, and — probably most fittingly for the tenth anniversary of the operating system — matures the iPad into a whole new realm,” Hollington writes. “As usual, iOS 11 is a free update for all supported iOS device models and is also the default version of iOS that comes installed on the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.”
“iOS 11 offers fewer system-wide user interface changes than its predecessor, however Apple has made some interesting refinements to the user experience,” Hollington writes. “Most notably among these is the new Control Center.”
MacDailyNews Take: Unless your name is Craig Federighi, you’ll likely find something you didn’t know in the very comprehensive full article.